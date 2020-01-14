Weather warnings remain in force across Essex after Storm Brendan brought winds of nearly 90mph to parts of the UK.

The high winds forced airlines to divert flights scheduled to land at Gatwick Airport, while also causing disruption to ferries and railways.

The strongest gust recorded during Storm Brendan was 87mph in South Uist in the Western Isles of Scotland, with winds of more than 70mph also recorded in Wales and the Isle Of Scilly.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Essex today.

A second warning runs from midnight until 5am tomorrow morning.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said a new low pressure front will cause blustery conditions for England and Wales on Tuesday.

Mr Claydon said the high winds and rain could lead to "unpleasant" travelling conditions and cause disruption to roads, trains and ferries.

He added: "We are looking at gusts of 40mph to 50mph with exposed coasts and the tops of hills seeing 60mph and maybe even up to 70mph.

"With that there's also going to be some rain, making conditions quite unpleasant.

"It's certainly going to be unpleasant driving conditions and could lead to disruption across many travel networks."

Seven flood warnings and 79 alerts issued by the Environment Agency remained in place this morning.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of rain to cover the South East on Tuesday, where heavy rain is expected to cause disruption and the flooding of a few homes and businesses is "likely".