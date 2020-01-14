A TEENAGER will appear in court today (Tuesday, January 14) following an attempted rape in Witham.

The 17-year-old boy, who is from the town but cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with aggravated burglary and attempted rape.

It comes after police were called to a disturbance at a property in Conrad Road at around 12.50pm on Sunday.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, is being supported by specialist officers.

The teenager charged in connection with the incident will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court this morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Investigation Team, based at Rayleigh, on 101.

The crime reference number to quote is 42/6225/20.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information through their website.