AN Echo Dot and a small sum of cash were stolen from a property following a burglary.

On January 6 someone broke into a property in Constable Avenue, Clacton, between 12pm and 7.30pm after gaining entry via the rear window.

The suspect then conducted a "messy search", before leaving the address with money and an Echo Dot, which are worth about £25.

Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/3157/20.

Alternatively, information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.