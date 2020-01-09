POLICE are looking for a man who they want to speak to in connection with an investigation into allegations of rape, kidnapping, and false imprisonment in Jaywick.

Steven Anderson, 33, who also goes by the name Ash Anderson, is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall, of average build with short, shaved hair and a slight beard.

Essex Police want to speak to him in relation to offences reported to the force on Friday January 3 and reported to have happened in Jaywick.

He is known to have links to the Hackney area of London.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is all the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.