Cath Kidston will close its only store in Essex next week.

The retailer will shut its shop in Bond Street, Chelmsford, on Sunday January 19.

Customers were notified with emails headed up 'Farewell Chelmsford' and offered a 15 per cent discount.

The brand opened its store in the shopping centre back in 2016.

Customers now face a visit to Cambridge or Bluewater or will have to go online to get make purchases.

Last year the brand was asked if it planned to open a store in Colchester.

But on Twitter they said: “It is lovely to hear that you would like us to open a new store in Colchester.

“I am sorry to say that we do not currently have any plans to open any new stores in your area.

“We will pass your suggestion forward for future consideration. Team CK.”