A TRESPASS incident has caused severe delays on the trains this afternoon.

The line was blocked between Colchester North and Colchester Town stations.

Greater Anglia says the overhead lines were switched off by Network Rail as a precaution.

Services through these stations, including trains towards Clacton, are expected to be delayed or cancelled

The line has now reopened, but disruption is expected until around 4.30pm this afternoon.

