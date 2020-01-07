A TRESPASS incident has caused severe delays on the trains this afternoon.
The line was blocked between Colchester North and Colchester Town stations.
Greater Anglia says the overhead lines were switched off by Network Rail as a precaution.
Services through these stations, including trains towards Clacton, are expected to be delayed or cancelled
The line has now reopened, but disruption is expected until around 4.30pm this afternoon.
#ColchesterTown - Because the person is in close proximity to the overhead lines; Network Rail have had to switch off the power that affects Colchester/Colchester Town/Clacton-on-Sea and Walton-on-Naze services.— GA Mainline (@ga_mainline) January 7, 2020
