Planned roadworks mean parts of the A12 will be closed overnight this week.
Here is when and where.
Monday
- A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works
- A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work
Tuesday
- A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works
- A12 northbound and southbound J19 sliproads: 24 hours, sliproad and lane closures for junction improvement works
- A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work
Wednesday
- A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works
- A12 northbound and southbound J19 sliproads: 24 hours, sliproad and lane closures for junction improvement works
- A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work
Thursday
- A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works
- A12 northbound and southbound J19 sliproads: 24 hours, sliproad and lane closures for junction improvement works
- A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work
Friday
- A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works
- A12 northbound and southbound J19 sliproads: 24 hours, sliproad and lane closures for junction improvement works
- A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work