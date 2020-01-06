FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning to residents after a bonfire spread to a shed and fences in Clacton.

Two crews from Clacton fire station were called to Groom Park at about 7.10pm on Sunday following reports of a blaze.

On arrival, crews reported that a bonfire had burned out of control and had spread to a shed and nearby fences.

They worked to extinguish the fire by 7.20pm.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service then issued safety advice to residents intending to set a bonfire.

A spokesman said: "Bonfires can easily spread out of control.

"Site bonfires well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and shrubs and never leave the bonfire burning unattended.

"Build the stack so that it is stable and will not collapse outwards or to one side and never use flammable liquids - paraffin or petrol - to light the fire.

"Don't burn foam-filled furniture, aerosols, tins of paint and bottles.

"Keep everyone away from the fire - especially children, who must be supervised at all times and pour water on the embers before leaving.