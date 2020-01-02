A MAN suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the stomach during a Christmas Day attack in Clacton.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was walking in Valley Road when he was approached by the attacker.

He was stabbed in the stomach before the man made off.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened between 8.45pm and 9pm, to come forward.

A spokesman said: "The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking near to Valley Farm Caravan Park, when he was approached by a man he did not recognise.

"The man insulted him and quickly stabbed him in the stomach, causing serious injury before making off on foot.

"We are urging anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the assault to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/202686/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.