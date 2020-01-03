A BUS company has urged passengers to get on board with its new service after it stepped in to save an axed bus route.

Colchester-based Hedingham Buses previously took over a number of routes in the Clacton area after First Essex Buses pulled out almost two years ago.

First Essex will end its 97 and 98 routes - from Colchester to Walton via Clacton - on Sunday after claiming it was not making enough money.

But Hedingham has announced it is stepping in to save the routes, which include the 74, X76, 97 and 98.

It said the move is a risk for the small business, especially as First is withdrawing from the routes as it doesn’t currently cover its operating costs.

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Hedingham, said: “We’ve got a great team at our Clacton depot and everyone is really excited about providing more routes for our local community with the introduction of buses 74, 97 and 98 with new times.

“We’ve had to pull out all the stops to get these new routes started and we’d like to hear about ways people would like to see them improved from Easter.

“We’ve got some new fare deals and our popular Seasider tickets will be available for use on all of them, with many tickets also there to buy on our East Anglia Buses App.

“We’re really hoping the local community will get behind us, give the new routes a try and let us know what they think.

“By encouraging more people to catch the bus rather than drive we can help to improve pollution, congestion and carbon emissions.”

First Essex has confirmed it will be making changes to a number of bus services across the county from Sunday.

Julian Elliott, commercial manager at First Essex, said: “We are withdrawing our services 97 and 98 due to very low demand in people using the services on certain parts of the routes.

“However, the section of route between Colchester and Wivenhoe, via Magdalen Street and the University of Essex, will be covered by our revised services 62B and 62C.

“There will be no change to the evening and Sunday journeys that are supported by Essex County Council on services 7, 8, 74B and 76, these will continue to operate as normal.

“Local bus operator Hedingham’s have announced that they intend to run a replacement service between Colchester, Clacton and Walton.”

Walton town councillor Ann Oxley welcomed the takeover.

She said: “It would have been a complete disaster if we had been left with no service - it’s a lifeline for many people.

“I’m so pleased that Hedingham are saving it and hope that they don’t cut back on any of the services in the future.”