House prices across Essex have increased by 62 per cent in the last decade - equivalent of £34.89 a day.

Back in 2009 the average cost of a home was £200,102.

In 2019 it rose to £323,279.

The research has been released by real estate experts Savills – based on figures from the Office for National Statistics – which looks at a decade of property performance across the UK.

The biggest increase in the county was in Basildon where homes are now on average 72 per cent more expensive than in 2009 - from £182,841 to £313,780.

Southend was second with a 69 per cent rise and Thurrock third with a 68 per cent tise.

The average price of a home in Colchester went from £170,053 in 2009 to £271,822 in 2019 - a 60 per cent increase.

Tendring saw the smallest increase of 43 per cent, with the average house price rising from £150,868 in 2009 to £215,450 last year.

Jeremy Kemp, from the residential team at Savills Chelmsford and who specialises in homes in North Essex, said: “Of course the figures quoted are averages and there have been ups and downs along the way.

"The top end of the market will have seen lower growth given the combination of higher stamp duty and Brexit angst.

“But overall North Essex has experienced consistently strong house price growth that has been on par with or in excess of the national average.

“Most recently post-EU referendum sentiment has dominated and there has been a slowdown in activity – but even this year in the face of considerable political and economic uncertainty the market has remained largely resilient.

“Prices have held their own and we have seen strong interest from committed buyers. We are fortunate to live in a very sought after part of the world that offers a way of life that is second to none and great connectivity to the capital."

Savills is forecasting house prices in the East of England to increase by 10.9% over the next five years.