A WOMAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after having to be freed from a house by firefighters.

On Sunday afternoon the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance rushed to Brooklands Gardens in Jaywick, alongside an ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle.

The emergency service had received calls from worried residents who were concerned for the wellbeing of a woman who was in one of the area’s homes.

Once on the scene, paramedics found the woman in a serious condition, and had to call the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to help them safely remove her from the property.

After being extricated from the home, the patient was then transported to Colchester General Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address at Jaywick on Sunday December 29 following calls concerned for the wellbeing of a woman.

“Fire and Rescue colleagues assisted in extricating the patient and she was transported by road ambulance in a serious condition to Colchester General Hospital.”