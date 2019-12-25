TWO delighted mothers have spoken after giving birth on Christmas Day, with one saying their newborn is the "best Christmas present" they could ever ask for.

Angel Phillips, 22, from Highwoods, Colchester, gave birth to daughter Ellie Mary Rose Collins at 4.42am this morning in Colchester General Hospital.

But despite weighing a healthy 6lbs, the delivery of Angel and her partner Rory’s first child wasn’t without some complications

Adorable Ellie Mary Rose Collins

After having a scan on Christmas Eve, Angel had to be induced as a result of adorable Ellie showing minimal movements.

Eventually, Angel’s waters broke at midnight and following five hours of painful labour, baby Ellie was born.

Happy couple Angel Phillips and Rory with baby Ellie

The first time mum, who is now resting at home with her family, says her and Rory couldn’t be happier.

She said: "It is such a special day to bring life into the world.

"This is our first child we simply feel overjoyed and this is the best Christmas present we could ever ask for.

"I only had gas and air, so it was very painful, but worth it.

"What started with awkward timing, ended with a Christmas miracle."

Kerry-Anne Clarke, from Clacton, also welcomed a new baby on Christmas Day.

She was in labour for a staggering 48 hours, before having to have a Caesarean section.

Weighing 7lb 14oz, cute Emily Rose Barrowcliffe, whose father is Craig, was eventually delivered at 4.23am.

Cute Emily Rose Barrowcliffe

Kerry-Anne, who has another daughter, Amber, 13, says the festive season will now hold an added significance.

She said: "Giving birth on Christmas Day was initially something myself and my partner wanted to avoid.

"However, now little Emily is here, we feel Christmas will now be an extra special day each year."

At least two other babies were born at Colchester General Hospital on Christmas Day.