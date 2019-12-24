A MAN was punched by a mother and then assaulted by schoolboys following a row on a bus in Frinton.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was on the number 98 bus when it stopped in Rochford Way at around 3.15pm on Monday, December 2.

Police said he became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman who was on the bus with her young child.

She has been described as white with red hair that was tied up and aged between her late 30s and early 40s.

She was with a blonde girl who is believed to be around 4 years old.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The woman then punched the victim to the face and a number of teenagers in uniform from Tendring Technology College boarded the bus, which was heading from Walton to Clacton, and joined in the assault.

"They were all boys and were believed to be around 15 years old.

"Unfortunately, we do not have any CCTV of the incident, and so we are asking any passengers who were on the bus at the time to come forward and speak to us.

"Incidents of this nature are incredibly rare and we will be working closely with the local secondary school in relation to this matter. We would urge any parents to ask their children to come forward and help us with our investigation, which is still in its early stages."

No one at Tendring Technology College was available for comment.

Anyone who was on the bus, or knows the identity of anyone involved, is asked to call Clacton’s Local Policing Team on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/190857/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 1111.