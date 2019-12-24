A WOMAN has been left with serious head and spine injuries after being hit by a car in Clacton.

The collision happened in Skelmersdale Road at about 9.40pm on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dash cam footage to come forward.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to Skelmersdale Road to reports a woman and a car had been in collision.

"When we got there we found a woman who had sustained serious head, spine, and leg injuries as well as internal injuries and has been flown to hospital for treatment.

"Her condition is not being described as life-threatening.

"The road had been closed while we investigated but has now re-opened."

Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1204 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.