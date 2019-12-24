HUMBUG hospital bosses have been criticised after a long-standing tradition of a hot Christmas dinner for visitors and staff was scrapped.

On previous years, the canteen at Colchester Hospital has been open to allow visitors and patients who are able to enjoy turkey and the trimmings on Christmas Day.

Roasts were also taken round to staff to have for free as a perk for them having to miss out on time with their families.

But this year staff will only be provided with a sandwich and mince pie.

One staff member said decision was Scrooge-like

They said: “This is a blow to beleaguered staff working on Christmas Day.

“Most are doing 12 hour shifts and with travel may not get time for dinner following work.

“Most of us would be willing to pay if it is a financial issue and relatives pay anyway.”

Another added: “These staff are missing out on time with family and friends to care for those in hospital but will not enjoy the Christmas dinner of turkey and all the trimmings.

“The NHS is struggling financially to continue providing the care it does, but where does this go to encourage retention and recruitment of staff?

“This also hasn’t been highlighted to many staff working and some may come to work on Christmas Day expecting a dinner to be provided.

“To care for patients the staff also need to be cared for.”

Paul Fenton, director of estates and facilities at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said there was a new approach to festive shifts.

He said: “Traditionally we have given all staff working on Christmas Day a hot meal.

“This year we are going to give all staff across the trust a festive fayre sandwich and mince pie meal break for three days – Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“We appreciate that this is a change and we welcome staff feedback.

“We will also make sure that parents of children in hospital and relatives are also served with a meal if needed on these three days.

“Car parking for everyone using the hospital sites will also be free of charge on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day”.