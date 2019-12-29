Holidaymakers will be able to jet off to 16 new locations from Essex airports next year.
So if you are planning your next holiday - be it a city break, sightseeing or two weeks in the sun - here are the places you can fly to from Stansted and Southend's airports in 2020.
- Girona, Spain
Ryanair's new twice weekly service to Girona, in Spain, from Southend will begin in April.
Girona is 40 minutes away from the ever-popular Barcelona and is widely used by tourists to reach the city.
- Belfast City
Virgin Connect now flies to the Northern Irish capital from Southend Airport.
- Skiathos, Greece
TUI will be running flights to the Greek island from Stansted Airport from summer 2020.
- Bergerac, France
Ryanair is set to run fights to Bergerac on northern bank of the Dordogne River from Southend Airport in the spring.
- Edinburgh
Virgin Connect flies to the Scottish city from Southend Airport.
- Enfidha, Tunisa
TUI will be flying to the Tunisian destination from Stansted Airport in summer 2020.
- Bucharest, Romania
Tourists will be able to visit Romania's capital city when Ryanair launches flights from Southend in April.
- Glasgow
Virgin Connect now offers flights to the Scottish city from Southend Airport.
- Amritsar, India
Holidaymakers are now able to fly to the destination in north-western India after Air India launched a service from Stansted.
- Marseille, France
Flights to Marseille will begin in the spring when Ryanair starts flights from Southend.
- Newcastle
Virgin Connect now offers flights to the city via Southend Airport.
- Moscow, Russia
Flights to the Russian city have been launched from Stansted Airport.
- Venice Treviso, Italy
Tourists will be able to get a taste of the Italian city when Ryanair launches flights to the location in April.
- Isle of Man
Virgin Connect now flies to the Isle of Man from Southend Airport.
- Vilnius, Lithuania
Ryanair's route to Lithuania will launch from Southend Airport in the spring.
- Jersey
Virgin Connect now flies to Jersey from Southend Airport.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment