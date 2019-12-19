A MAN has been charged with attempted robbery after a taxi driver reported being attacked in Clacton.

Albert Le Surf, 22, of Byng Crescent, Thorpe-le-Soken, has been remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday January 15.

The charge follows reports that a man punched a taxi driver and then attempted to steal his bag in Carnarvon Road at around 4.20am on Sunday December 15.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/197494/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.