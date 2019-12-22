HARDY swimmers are getting set to plunge into the bracing sea during to annual festive dips.

Hundreds of brave swimmers charge into the water in Clacton every year as part of the resort’s Christmas Day tradition.

The daredevils take to the North Sea at 10am and are watched by hundreds more who keep to the safety of the promenade.

Some swimmers opt for a wetsuit, while others stick with regular bathing costumes and some prefer a more festive outfits or fancy dress.

The teeth-chattering tradition was started by members of Clacton Swimming Club in 1953.

Those who took part included Grev Miller, Fred Eastman, Denis Ivory, John Ransom, Bob Chapman, Tony Farthing, Peter Berry, Brian Graver and Hugh Arnot.

Fred, now 83, who had only ever missed the annual event when he had to completed his National Service, did not brave the waters last year, but watched on as his three sons carried on his love of the tradition.

On Boxing Day West Mersea Lifeboat Station will host its fundraising swim.

Registration is from 10.45am with swimmers taking the plunge at 11.30am on the Monkey Beach by the houseboats.

Fancy dress is optional.

Refreshments will also be available.