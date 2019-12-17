REPORTED cases of domestic abuse rose by more than a third in the year to August but only a minority ended in a positive outcome.

Domestic Abuse Deep Dive: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence has been prepared for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst.

It states in the 12 months to August there were 7,650 more incidents of domestic abuse reported across the county than in the previous 12 months, representing a 36.7 per cent rise.

Essex Police estimate this was a “genuine increase” of 9.6 per cent or 2,002 additional offences, with the remaining 27.1 per cent, or 5,648 offences, coming about because of data accuracy and changes to Home Office Counting Rules.

Last summer, the force says it experienced the “highest levels of crime on record” across the board.

The report states: “Historically, an increase in demand (all crime) in Essex Police has led to a reduction in the number of priority and scheduled incidents attended and the numbers of arrests.”

The number of domestic abuse cases solved increased by 106, a 3.4 per cent increase, meaning 3,201 cases were brought to a conclusion.

However, due to the increase in the number of reported cases, the solved rate decreased by 3.6 per cent to 11.2 per cent. At the start of September, 14 per cent of domestic abuse crimes resulted in a positive outcome, or 3,710 of 26,494 cases.

In June and July, there was also a “sudden and sharp” decrease in emergency response times to below 65 per cent from an average of around 75 per cent since December 2015.

This decline was mirrored in non-domestic abuse emergency response times.

In August, the average length of time to finalise a domestic abuse investigation increased from around 21 days to 44 days.

Essex Police say changes in regarding CPS charging amendments had an impact.

The report sets out plans to improve figures and states the uplift in officer numbers for Local Policing Teams, 53 from October, will have a positive impact in the coming months.

The Government’s Domestic Abuse Bill and increased partnership working is also expected to make a difference.

Essex Police says much of the rise is down to an increased confidence in reporting offences.

It says the rise is also in line with the national picture. A spokesman said: "A major factor in the increase is the national change in the way stalking and harassment offences are being recorded.

"This change means that incidents are crimed in the most serious offence category and are taken more seriously.

"There is also every likelihood that the increase has happened because more people are becoming more confident in reporting offences to us and there is more awareness around the terms stalking and coercive and controlling behaviour.

"That means more people are reporting behaviour to us when they have been a victim or suspect someone else may be a victim.

"We received 6,180 more stalking and harassment reports in October 2019 than we did in October 2018 and this is a direct result of the change in policy and increased confidence in police to listen and investigate."

The force has set up a Domestic Abuse Governance Board, attends Southend, Essex and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board meetings weekly and run telephone surveys with victims.

The spokesman said: "We have recently carried out multi-agency seminars with our partners in Essex, including in probation, domestic abuse support agencies, social care and local authorities to help ensure those working in other fields in our communities can spot the signs of abuse.

"We are also looking to meet with the Crown Prosecution Service on a monthly basis to ensure we are doing all we can to provide the best service and support to victims.

"Essex Police has specialist Domestic Abuse Investigation teams working to support victims across the county. We have put an additional 21 officers in these teams this year as part of the precept increase."