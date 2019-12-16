A STOP and search order which was issued by police after a rise in the number of incidents involving weapons over the past week has returned positive results.

Essex Police issued a Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 Authority in Clacton on Sunday evening which concluded on Monday morning.

The act gives all constables in uniform the power to stop and search anyone in order to try to prevent and detect people carrying dangerous instruments and weapons.

Unlike when officers are operating under normal rules, reasonable grounds for suspicion are not required for police officers to exercise a Section 60 search.

On this occasion the order was issued by the force after a man was robbed and stabbed by a group of men in an alleyway in Lodge Close on Saturday night.

The decision to implement the order was also influenced by several other incidents which had occurred in Clacton over the last week involving offensive weapons.

It has now been revealed that the Authority, which has now come to an end after initially being extended, has resulted in a 16-year-old being arrested on drugs offences.

The teenager was apprehended on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class B drugs.

He was one of six people to be stopped and searched by police officers during the Section 60 Authority period and has since been released under investigation.

Acting inspector Sue Richardson, from the Clacton Local Policing Team, praised the cooperation shown by residents during the ten hour order.

“Section 60 Authorities are really effective tools in deterring violence and taking weapons off our streets,” she said.

“During this period, we do not see any further disorder and we appreciate the support of the public with this Section 60 Authority.

“If anyone has any information about the robbery on Saturday night, I need them to contact us.”

Essex Police are now asking anyone who may have seen anything, CCTV or dash footage, or any other information to contact them.

To do so, call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/197388/19 or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.