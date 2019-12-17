NURSERY school pupils and teachers have said goodbye to a dedicated window cleaner who has kept the school looking spick and span for more than 20 years.

Window cleaner Mike Walsh, 80, from Coppins Road, Clacton, has finally hung up his chamois after cleaning the windows at Willow Tree Nursery and Pre-School in Chingford Avenue for two decades.

Mike started cleaning just a few panes of glass on the school’s original demountable, but he has seen the nursery extend and evolve into the larger building that now exists with indoor gardens.

His daughter Jacqui Morris, a nursery Practitioner at the Willow Tree, threw a retirement celebrations alongside Mick’s 80th birthday party.

Mike said: "I started it when nursery was small but it has grown and grown," he said.

"I'm in good health but it is about time that I started to rest up a bit. I'm one of those people who has nervous energy, who always wants to be doing something.

"I go to keep fit once a week at Clacton Leisure Centre and have always been into sport - I played for Harwich and Dovercourt Rugby Club and boxed for the Army."

Over the years, Mick has been an apprentice tailor, joined the Army's Royal Pioneer Corp at Harwich in 1959 before becoming a boiler maker's apprentice and the a dock worker at Parkeston for more than 20 years.

He also ran a laundrette in Torquay for three years and also worked as a taxi driver.

After moving back to Tendring from the South West in 1991 he started his window cleaning business.

Mike said: "I started it up with another chap from London who I was in a house share with in Dovercourt, but he moved back to London leaving me with the business.

"It was quite big in the end with over 200 customers across Harwich and the surrounding areas." After a stint in insurance he went back to window cleaning after being made redundant.

He added: "I was only coming up to my 70th birthday, so I decided to carry on with the windows, but just bungalows as my wife wouldn't let me go up the ladder anymore.

"Eventually I've slowed down and the Willow Tree was my last customer - the years just rolled by and I've decided to call it a day at 80.

"I'll enjoy retirement, but knowing me I'll probably end up finding something else to do."

Mike also works as a venue host, letting groups into Clacton Coastal Academy for afterschool clubs.

Sally Bird, from the nursery, added: “In true Mike spirit instead of presents he asked for donations, which raised an amazing £426 for the Time Garden at Colchester General Hospital.

“But as a devoted member of the Mad Theatre Group, Mike won’t be resting on his bucket as he continues his charitable fundraising.

“Willow Tree manager Mel Hughes presented Mike with his gifts and passed on her thanks and well wishes from all the team.”