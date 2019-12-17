A THEATRE company is singing the praises of Clacton this Christmas in response to a scathing survey of the resort.

Clacton’s Mad About Theatre Company has worked with local songwriter and musician Matthew Gough to record a Christmas single after criticism of the resort in Which? magazine.

Businesses launched a staunch defence of Clacton in June after the survey by the consumer association ranked it the joint worst resort - along with Bognor Regis - in the country.

Earlier this year the theatre group launched the 'It's A Shore Thing' campaign to highlight the good in Clacton in response to the report.

It included a flash mob outside Clacton Pier and other fun events.

Matthew and theatre director Indi Allen have decided to continue the campaign by writing a Christmas single praising the town.

Indi said: "Matthew has recorded and produced the song and the vocals are sung by some of the youngsters in the theatre group.

"The song is being sung at local events and was premiered at the groups Christmas Musical Gifted at Clacton County High School.

"We wanted to produce some work that would give a sense of pride and fun to local people.

"Music is a great bond in bringing people together and building a sense of community."

Clacton Christmas by Mad About Theatre Clacton is available to stream and download now from iTunes, Amazon and Spotify

Each song will cost 99p to download and all sales will go to support local community theatre projects.

The ditty references the Clacton's pier, fish and chips, as well as the resort's popular Christmas Day swim, which sees hundreds of hardy souls take to the North Sea for a bracing dip.

The theatre company raised more than £93,000 for worthy causes from their shows and events over the past 19 years.

The Mad About Theatre team has also been entertaining diners at Armstrong's restaurant at Clacton Pavilion on Sunday lunchtimes over the festive period.

To download the Christmas single, go to itunes.apple.com/album/id1486152818?ls=1&app=itunes.