POLICE officers have prevented a “substantial amount” of Class A drugs from reaching the streets following several successful searches.

Tendring’s Community Policing Team executed drug warrants at multiple addresses in Walton after receiving information from the public.

The large-scale operation was carried out alongside the Essex Police dog unit and Operational Support Group, as well as Tendring CID.

As a result of the raids, sizeable quantities of Class A drugs were recovered from one of the properties and one person was arrested.

The suspect was then questioned by police before later being released on bail pending further inquiries and investigations.

Due to the force’s diligent work, hefty hauls of illegal

substances have been stopped from being circulated in Walton and surrounding areas and endangering the lives of residents.

Walton ward councillor Delyth Miles has praised the positive outcome of the searches.

She said: “I am delighted and pleased with the result, because it is an encouraging and positive message for residents and I hope it will continue.

“I am grateful for the police and this shows that they are on the ground and aware of these types of things and when the moment is right, they will take action.

“Walton is a charming little community and there is a lot of good going on here and there is a lot of really lovely people.

“We don’t want these things to happen here because it will bring the town down and we need to bring it up.”

The drugs raids came just days before the Clacton Community Policing Team found a batch of drugs at an address in Brightlingsea, alongside money and weapons.

They executed a drugs warrant at a property in Oyster Tank Road, near the Brightlingsea Sailing Club on Monday.

Following the search, the officers retrieved a quantity of Class A drugs along with cash, mobile phones, an imitation firearm and what police believe to be a stun gun torch.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the address and currently remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Essex Police has asked anyone with information about similar activity in their areas to contact them by calling 101.

Alternatively they can be contact anonymously via the Crimestoppers website crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.