A MAN was treated for smoke inhalation following a kitchen blaze caused by an unattended chip pan at a home in Great Clacton.

Firefighters were called to the property, in Westridge Way, off Burrs Road, shortly after 6.05pm on Sunday.

The fire started after a chip pan was left unattended, but the occupants were alerted to the blaze after their smoke alarm went off.

On arrival at the scene, firefighters from Clacton and Weeley fire stations reported that a chip pan in the kitchen was still alight and they worked to extinguish the fire by shortly after 6.30pm.

The kitchen suffered fire and smoke damage during the blaze.

Watch manager Kieran Warner said man was treated by firefighters at the scene with oxygen for smoke inhalation.

He was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Mr Warner added: “Thankfully they had working smoke alarms, one upstairs and one downstairs which is great and those alarms alerted them to the fire.

“Please take care when cooking with oil and never leave cooking unattended.”

Following the blaze a spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service issued further advice to home owners on cooking with oil.

He said: “Take care when cooking with hot oil – it sets alight easily. Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil so it doesn’t splash.

“If the oil starts to smoke – it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool and use a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer. They can’t overheat.

“If your pan catches fire, turn off the heat if it is safe to do so. Never throw water over it.”

“If you or someone you know doesn't have working smoke alarms at home, we can arrange a free home safety visit, during which smoke alarms will be fitted free of charge.”

To find out more about smoke alarms and to book an installation, go to essex-fire.gov.uk/book.