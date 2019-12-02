A DRUG dealer caught with 45 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in his pants has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how officers from the North Operation Raptor team were patrolling in Clacton on December 4 last year when they spotted 34-year-old Amaebi Kentebe acting suspiciously and approaching three known drug users.

He was stopped and searched and was found to have a cannabis joint in his rucksack, £766 cash in his coat pocket and 23 wraps of the Class A drugs cocaine and 22 wraps of heroin in his underpants.

Kentebe, from Tudor Road, Hackney, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to two counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half-years and the court ordered the forfeiture of the cash and destruction of the drugs.

Following the sentencing investigating officer PC Sarah Brunt, of the North Operation Raptor team, said: “Despite Kentebe’s protests in interview that he was in Clacton scouting for music venues, it was clear – from both his interactions with known drug users and the amount of illegal substances found on him - that he was intent on selling Class A drugs on the streets of our town.

“Fortunately Operation Raptor were on hand to arrest him, seize the drugs and put him behind bars where he belongs.

“We will continue to target those individuals who think they can come to Essex and sell drugs on our streets – they can’t and we will be waiting for them.”

Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams in the North, South and West of the county to tackle drug and gang-related violence.

Anyone with information about drug or gang-related violence should call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.