THE UK coastal towns and cities most at risk of being wiped out in the next 100 years have been revealed.

A new interactive map has revealed which sites are at risk over the next 20, 50 and 100 years.

Land near Clacton could be one of the first areas to feel the effects of coastal erosion.

As much as 7m of coast expected to be lost in the next 20 years, 37.5m in 50 years and 75m in 100 years.

Data shows as many as 21,838 homes could be at risk.

The map was developed by confused.com using data from the Environmental Agency, which predicts the shocking speed of erosion on England’s coastline.

Tom Vaughan, head of home at Confused.com said: “Coastal erosion has become one of the most worrying issues for UK homeowners in seaside towns.

"Our research highlights the increasing risk that many coastal residents are facing, to the point where some are ultimately looking at losing their homes over the next 20 years.

“Homes on the coastline have always been popular, especially in the likes of Yorkshire and East England where views are second to none.”

Clacton is 26th out of the 30 most at risk areas in the UK.

The coastal erosion estimates are based on data from the Environment Agency, which has predicted these figures based on a 50 per cent confidence level if there is no active intervention.