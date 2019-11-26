A HOLIDAY park has won the top prize following a worldwide search to find some of the eco-friendliest companies on the planet.

The Orchards Holiday Village, located in St Osyth, is part of national company Haven, and has picked up gold at this year’s Green World Awards.

The annual competition, considered to be the top tier of the Green Apple Awards, invites entries from local, regional and national institutions around the world.

The international initiative is designed to find and highlight the globe’s greenest companies.

Recognising the park’s dedication to environmental preservation, The Orchards team was presented with the top award during a bash held in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Impressively, the local holiday park fought off more than 500 entrants, all from different nations across the world, to be crowned champions of the category.

Jamie Wicks, park ranger at The Orchards said: “It doesn’t get much better than winning gold at The Green World Awards.

“We love supporting the local community and park visitors on their efforts to protect the environment and look forward to continuing this in the future.”

Mr Wicks has been the park’s leading figure in educating both guests and the wider community on the importance of sustainability via its Nature Rocks programme.

He has also arranged the planting of 450 wildlife trees on the site and created a wildlife-friendly area constructed completely out of recycled materials.

Earlier this year The Orchards Holiday Village also won the International CSR Excellence Award Gold and International Green Apple Environment Bronze Award.