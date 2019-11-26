The A133 has been closed between Weeley and Clacton after car overturned.

The stretch of road is shut in both directions between Progress Way at Little Clacton and Weeley Heath.

Essex Fire and Rescue sent two fire engines from Clacton.

A spokesman said: "Crews were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"On arrival firefighters reported that three people were trapped in two cars.

"Firefighters worked to release the casualties by 3.23pm. The casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

