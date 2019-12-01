IT might seem obvious to many drivers.

But regular motorists around town might argue a quick reminder wouldn’t hurt.

Box junctions are mainly found on busy roads to try and keep the traffic flowing and can sometimes be controlled by traffic lights.

One of the most common places to find a box junction is outside a fire station to ensure the fire engines always have a clear exit when needed.

Incorrectly using a box junction could see you hit with a £70 fine.

Speaking in October this year, Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC raised concerns about similar rules being applied across the country.

He said: “Local authorities know where congestion might require some form of enforcement, particularly in the case of box junctions, so it stands to reason they should be able to improve this through the use of enforcement.

“However, we remain concerned that cash-strapped authorities may see this as an opportunity to extract more revenue from drivers.”

What is a box junction?

A box junction is a traffic control measure designed to prevent gridlock at junctions.

The yellow boxes with criss-cross yellow lines are easy to spot painted on roads.

Under the rules of the Highway Code, you’re not allowed to enter the yellow box unless your exit is clear and there is enough space on the other side of the junction for your car to clear the box completely without stopping.

The exception is turning right and waiting for oncoming traffic to pass.

When is a box junction used?

According to the RAC, box junctions tend to be found on large busy junctions such as crossroads, T-junctions and occasionally roundabouts to keep traffic flowing.

They’re usually controlled by traffic lights, but not always.

How to use a box junction:

1. You cannot enter the box junction unless the road ahead of you is clear and you can drive through the junction without stopping in it. If the road is not clear, you should wait outside the box until there is enough space for your car.

2. If you're turning left... The same rules as above apply.

3. If you're turning right... You are allowed to enter, and wait, in the box if you cannot turn straight onto the road because of traffic blocking the exit, or other vehicles in the queue ahead of you.

It is okay for you to wait in the box before you turn, only if the road you’re wanting to turn onto is also clear.