THE body of a missing man has been discovered on a beach in St Osyth.

Officers with Essex Police announced they had suspended their search for 77-year-old Alan Porteous this morning.

He had last been seen at around 3.40pm on Thursday in the Point Clear Road area of St Osyth.

Police had concerns for his welfare and launched a search.

A spokesman said: "A man’s body was found on the beach at St Osyth beach yesterday afternoon, Friday 22 November.

"He has been identified as Mr Porteous, 77, who was last seen on Thursday 21 November.

"His death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Essex Police thanked the public for sharing an appeal to find him.