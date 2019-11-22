A PEDESTRIAN had to be taken to hospital following a collision involving a car in Walton.

The incident occurred at the junction of Walton Road and Church Road on Wednesday (November 20) at around 10.45am.

A woman in her 40s was in a collision with an Audi A3 believed to be either silver or grey, before being taken to hospital for her injuries to be assessed.

Essex Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident, or may have dash cam footage, to call PC Sumner at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 366 of 20 November.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.