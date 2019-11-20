Detectives are investigating an attempted rape in Jaywick.

A woman in her 20s was approached around 6.30pm while walking on Jaywick Lane on Tuesday 19.

The man then attempted to rape her.

The woman fought back and managed to safely get away to contact police.

The man has been described as being aged in his 30s, white, with dark hair and was wearing a grey jacket.

Essex Police would like to speak to anyone who lives or was driving in the area and has CCTV-enabled doorbell or dash cam footage.

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time and saw a man matching this description or any suspicious behaviour.

Please contact the Major Crime Team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/183965/19 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Officers will now be carrying out additional patrols in the area and urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to officers.