The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.

The chance to register will end on Tuesday November 26 at 11:59pm. You can apply for a postal vote up to 5pm on the same day.

December 4 is the deadline to apply for a proxy vote.

How do I register to vote?

To vote in a general election you need to:

Be 18 or over on the day of the election

Be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen

Be resident at an address in the UK (or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years)

Not be legally excluded from voting

You also need to be on the electoral register. If you've moved recently or changed your name, you need to re-register.

This needs to be done by November 26 (see above ⬆)

You can register here: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

What do I need to know?

You’ll be asked for your National Insurance number but you can still register if you do not have one.

After you’ve registered, your name and address will appear on the electoral register.

How do I check if I have registered in the past?

You should contact your Local Electoral Registration Office to both check if you're registered or to opt in or out of the open register.

How do I apply for a postal vote?

You can download a form to vote by post here

What about a proxy vote?

Complete the appropriate form at gov.uk/government/collections/proxy-voting-application-forms

You can vote if you are 18 or over, you live in the UK and are a British or Irish citizen, or a Commonwealth citizen.