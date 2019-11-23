A CAMPAIGN to help a charity care for animals across the festive season has been launched.

The RSCPA received 934 calls to its cruelty line on Christmas Day last year.

Last December, there were more than 61,000 calls coming through to the charity’s cruelty line, up by more than 5,000 the previous year.

Of these calls, 3,791 were logged in the East of England and 1,135 in Essex.

This year, the RSPCA is asking people to Stock the Sleigh so the charity can help the animals it cares for.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: “Rescue work doesn’t stop just because it’s Christmas.

"We know that animals need our help all-year round and our officers are out in all weathers helping save pets from abuse and neglect, and rescuing wildlife who may be injured or in need of assistance.

"We are expecting to take in more than 10,000 animals this winter which means the officers, vets and animal care staff are braced for another busy festive period."

Around £7 could help fund blankets and £15 could pay for treats and toys.

To donate click here.