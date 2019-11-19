HOME Bargains has delighted employees once again this year after announcing their stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

Usually known as one of the busiest shopping days of the year as many shoppers hit the sales, bosses say they want their staff to be able to enjoy Boxing Day with their family and friends.

The brand has stores in Colchester, Harwich, Clacton, Maldon, Chelmsford, Basildon and Southend.

The company made a similar announcement last year and confirmed the extra day off isn’t taken out of staff’s holiday allowance meaning 22,000 employees will still get paid while they spend time with their family.

A post on Twitter and Instagram added: “To all our staff: Thank you for all your hard work once again this year.

"All our stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your friends and family.”

The post also thanked customers for their 'understanding and support' and said the shops would re-open after Christmas on December 27.

A message to all our staff and customers 🎄 pic.twitter.com/4fvLnBarTH — Home Bargains (@homebargains) November 15, 2019

The move has been praised on social media with many shoppers applauding the store and calling on other businesses to do the same.