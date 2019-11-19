Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary in Clacton where four French bulldog puppies were stolen.

Essex Police were called shortly before midnight on Monday November 18 with reports that two masked men had forced entry into an address on Freeland Road, Clacton.

It was reported that one of the men threatened the occupant with a hammer.

The men then stole four 10-week-old French bulldog puppies and left by neighbouring gardens.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who lives or was driving in the area and has ring doorbell or dash cam footage.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has seen any French bulldog puppies for sale.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/183537/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.