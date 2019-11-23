DO you know a Star Baker in the making?

Popular TV series The Great British Bake Off is looking for a fresh batch of contestants to dough battle and enter the famous white tent.

Applications for the 11th series of the show, which has now moved to Channel 4, close on January 5, 2020 so if you know anyone who can craft a masterful meringue or first-rate frangipane, tell them to apply now.

A spokesman added: "We’re looking to crown the next Bake Off champion for the eleventh series of The Great British Bake Off.

"If you or someone you know is a smart cookie in the kitchen, then apply now.

"Good things come to those who bake so good luck."

To apply, click here to fill out an application form.

If you know some who cannot apply online and would like an application form posted, email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk or call 0207 067 4837 stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number.