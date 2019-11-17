BUDGET hotel chain Travelodge has released a list of some of the bizarre requests made to hotel staff in Essex.

Over the last year at the firm's 26 hotels in the country, the teams have received thousands of unusual requests.

Here are some of the best, or at least most hilarious, examples:

• Can you get me a special appearance on TOWIE?

• Can I have 100 baked beans minus the tomato sauce for breakfast?

• Can you come shopping with me at Lakeside and carry my bags and give your opinion on my new summer collection?

• How do you cross the M25?

• Does the Bentley car come from Great Bentley?

• Are there any Romans still living in Colchester?

• Can you dress up as the Greatest Showman and be a master of Ceremony at my wedding?

• Can you arrange for a carriage and six white horses to take me to Chelmsford Races?

• Can you arrange for me to woken up by the sound of real nightingales singing outside my room?

• Can you turn my room into a massive gingerbread house for Christmas?

• Can you get me a unicorn pedal boat and arrange for a rainbow to be above the hotel at 16:16?

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “Annually we welcome around 19 million customers at our 570 hotels which include 26 properties in Essex.

"Our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests.

"Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

"However there are some requests beyond their control such as getting a raft of ducks to go to sleep, stopping the traffic on the M5, getting the Northern Lights to make an appearance and getting a herd of sheep as a sleep aid.

“Interestingly, over the last 12 months, our hotel teams have reported a rise in customer requests to help with wedding proposals.

"Requests have included a customer asking for a unicorn pedal boat and for a rainbow to appear above the hotel at 16:16 for a wedding proposal at Thurrock Travelodge."