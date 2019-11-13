A MUM has spoken of her shock after her son was left in a critical condition following a brutal attack outside a pub in Clacton.

The 25-year-old victim was assaulted after being approached by a group of men outside the Moon and Starfish, in Pier Avenue, shortly before 3am on Sunday.

The man, who had just left the Loft nightclub along with a friend, was punched and then kicked several times after falling to the floor.

He has been left with a fractured temple, skull, and eye socket, and a blood clot on his brain has started to leak into his veins.

The victim remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where doctors are awaiting the results of scans before deciding on whether or not to perform brain surgery or move him to another facility.

His mother, who asked not to be named, said she just wants to get her son home.

She said: “I am am absolutely shocked and I can’t believe he is just lying there.

“I am so angry and I am getting more angry every day.

“He doesn’t remember anything about the incident, but doctors are just keeping an eye on him all the time because the blood clot could go at any time - it has started to leak and it is getting serious.

“We are waiting on scans now but hopefully his condition will change soon and we can just get him home.”

She thanked the Clacton community for its support following the attack.

“It has been so lovely to see so much support and he has so many friends who keep travelling up here and and sitting with him - it is so lovely and kind,” she added.

Two 18-year-old men, one from Holland-on-Sea and the other from Clacton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They have been released on bail until December 5.

Essex Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the attack is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the incident number 889 of November 10.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org to fill out an online form.