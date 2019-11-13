A VULNERABLE and disabled man from Clacton claims his “independence has been taken away” after his mobility scooter was stolen by thieves.

David Dance, 45, of Lake Walk, lives with bone, muscle and nerve disorders which mean he finds it extremely difficult to walk unaided.

To combat his struggles with movement, Mr Dance, who also suffers with mental health issues, uses a black Cadiz Shoprider to get around when he needs to go out.

But during the early hours of Sunday morning, his treasured £2,000 disability scooter was callously pinched by cowardly crooks while he was asleep at home.

Mr Dance said: “I am a disabled man and I rely on my scooter, but when I woke up it had been taken.

“I have lost my independence overnight and something that is so dear to me - I am so gutted and depressed.

“It is upsetting to know people are watching and targeting you when you are most vulnerable – you can’t trust anyone that comes near your house.”

Mr Dance lives with his 80-year-old mother and receives benefits as his disabilities and depression means he is unable to work.

As a result, he says he doesn’t have any money to purchase a replacement at this stage and is having to rely on his elderly mother for help and struggle with a walking stick.

He said: “I can’t afford a new mobility scooter, so now everything is up in the air. I am relying on my mother to help me.

“These thieves clearly have no morals or remorse and I think it is absolutely disgusting that they have targeted the disabled.

“I never thought I would be the target of crime, but now I am, and no one is taking this seriously enough.” In a letter sent to Mr Dance and seen by the Gazette, Essex Police have said they will not be making any further enquiries at this time and the investigation will be closed.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.