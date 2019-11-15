FIREFIGHTERS have issued a plea to residents in the community after two deliberate fires were started at Frinton beach.

Crews were called to The Esplanade, Frinton, just before 5pm on Monday after reports that branches and logs had been set alight and placed under beach huts.

The fire was extinguished before it could cause any damage, but crews are concerned this behaviour could continue.

Crew manager Nick Singleton, from Frinton fire station, said: “This deliberate fire is the second in as many days - less that 24 hours ago a wheelie bin was set alight and it was reported that young people were seen running away from the scene.

“Deliberate fires like this are a waste of resources and frustrating for everyone involved.

“We’re asking the local community to be vigilant in securing their beach huts.

“We’re also asking parents to double check where their children are and talk to them about the dangers and consequences of deliberate fires.

“Earlier this year we saw 12 beach huts completely destroyed by fire and we absolutely don’t want to see this happen again - we’re proud of our beautiful beach and want to help keep it a safe and peaceful place for everyone to enjoy.”

Insp Darren Deex, from the Tendring Community Policing Team, said police were called to reports of a group of young people, aged about 14, who appeared to be trying to set fire to wood on the beach on Monday.

He added: “Our PCSOs arrived on scene at 5.06pm by which time the fire had already been extinguished using sand and there were no signs of anyone.

“It is unclear if this is the same report as that received by the fire service but there were no reports of offences.

“We absolutely understand not only the financial impact of damage to beach huts in our district, but also the sentimental impact where some huts have been in families for generations.

“We are absolutely committed to identifying and dealing positively with perpetrators of arson to beach huts and have worked closely with beach hut associations and Tendring Council over the years to prevent these offences from occurring, through joint high visibility patrols and bespoke crime prevention advice.

“We also work closely alongside the fire service in delivering educational inputs to young people around this subject matter to raise awareness of the dangers of committing such crimes and the potential penalties for those involved.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding this incident or if they have concerns about someone they know who may be involved in this type of activity to contact my team.”

Contact the team on 101 or email tendringcommunitypolicingteam@essex.pnn.police.uk.