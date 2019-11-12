THE dates for when the popular Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be visiting cities around the UK have been revealed.

The famous truck will be touring the UK for the ninth year.

And they will be partnering with Crisis, the national homeless charity, pledging to donate 10p in exchange for every can placed in recycling bins throughout the truck tour.

The tour will kick off on Friday in Edinburgh.

And it will be in Essex on December 13 and 14 when it arrives at the Lakeside shopping centre.

Please note that stops will be open from 12pm-7pm.

These are the dates and locations it will be visiting: