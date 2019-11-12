A man is due to appear in court today to face charges of rape and possession of cannabis.

Daniel Stott, 26, of Coke Street, Harwich will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court.

Essex Police are investigating the rape of a woman reported to have happened on Saturday November 9 in Boxted Avenue, Clacton.

If you have any information about the incident, CCTV or mobile footage of the area around this time that might be of help, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/178662/19.

Alternatievely call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.