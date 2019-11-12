FIREFIGHTERS have issued a plea to residents in Frinton community after two deliberate fires were started at Frinton beach.

Crews were called to The Esplanade, Frinton, just before 5pm on Monday after reports that branches and logs had been set alight and placed under beach huts.

The fire was extinguished before it could cause any damage but crews are concerned this behaviour could continue.

Crew Manager Nick Singleton, from Frinton Fire Station, said: "This deliberate fire is the second in as many days - less that 24 hours ago a wheelie bin was set alight and it was reported that young people were seen running away from the scene.

"Deliberate fires like this are a waste of resources and frustrating for everyone involved.

"We're asking the local community to be vigilant in securing their beach huts.

"We're also asking parents to double check where their children are and talk to them about the dangers and consequences of deliberate fires.

"Earlier this year we saw 12 beach huts completely destroyed by fire and we absolutely don't want to see this happen again - we're proud of our beautiful beach and want to help keep it a safe and peaceful place for everyone to enjoy."