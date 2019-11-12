A YOUNG man has been left in a critical condition after being brutally attacked outside a pub in Clacton following a night out in the town centre.

The 25-year-old victim was assaulted shortly before 3am on Sunday after being approached by a group of men outside the Moon and Starfish in Pier Avenue.

The pub was closed at the time and it is understood to not have involved any customers.

The man, who is believed to have been with a friend at the time of the incident, was punched and then kicked several times after falling to the floor.

He was left with a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

He was described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Two 18-year-old men, one from Holland-on-Sea and the other from Clacton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody for questioning.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood sent his best wishes to both the young man and his family.

Mr Honeywood said: “I was appalled to hear about the vicious attack and my thoughts go out to the victim and his relatives at this terrible time.

“Hopefully those responsible will be brought to justice.

“I urge anyone who has information about this attack to contact the police as soon as possible in order to help with their investigations.”

Essex Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the attack is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the incident number 889 of Sunday 10 November.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.