A man has been left with a serious head injury after an assault outside a Clacton pub.

At around 2.40am on Sunday November 10, a man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Moon and Starfish, near to Tubby Isaacs fish bar.

It is believed that he was with a friend when they were approached by a group of men.

The victim was then punched and, when on the floor, was kicked several times.

He remains in hospital with a serious head injury, in critical but stable condition.

Essex Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have recordings on their mobile phone, or who may have been driving past with dashcam footage at the time, to call Clacton CID on 101.

Quote the incident number 889 of Sunday 10 November.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit a report through their website.