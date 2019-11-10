POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in Clacton.

A property in Parry Drive was broken into between 11am-1pm on Tuesday 29 October.

The suspect made off with a mobility scooter, DVD player and jewellery which was taken from inside the house.

Essex Police are looking to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time.

He is described as being white, in his early 20s, and around 5ft 5ins tall.

He also has short dark hair and wore a tracksuit with a coat and wore a dark-coloured flat cap.

At the time of the incident, he is said to have been carrying either a clipboard or an iPad in his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/172387/19.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website.