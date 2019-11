A SAFE has been stolen from a house in Clacton.

The burglary took place in Berkeley Road between 10am on November 2 and 4.30pm on November 3.

Essex Police are now appealing for people who might have information about the incident to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with intel are asked to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/175211/19.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or a report can be submitted through their website.