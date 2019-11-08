RESIDENTS in Clacton looking to make their vote count at the forthcoming General Election are being urged to keep a reminder of some key dates.

On Thursday December 12 millions of people across the country will head to the ballot boxes with the hope of influencing the make-up of the next Government.

Many will also hope that the outcome of the campaign will finally result in the ongoing dispute over Brexit being definitively wrapped up, one way or another.

Tendring Council’s acting returning officer Ian Davidson has now officially published the Notice of Election for the Clacton constituency alongside some important dates.

Potential candidates looking to throw their hats into the ring have only until 4pm on November 14 to submit their nomination papers.

People who aren’t already registered voters have until November 26 to sign-up in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

The deadline for postal vote applications is at 5pm on the same date, but voters have until 4pm on December 4 to apply for a proxy vote.

Mr Davidson has urged the public to register in time so they can exercise their democratic right to vote and shape the future of politics on both a local and national level.

He said: “You can only vote if you are registered, so if you want to have your say in the upcoming election please make sure you can by registering by 26 November.”

“It only takes five minutes to register, and you can do so online. Alternatively, you can call up our team who will be happy to help you.”

To register to vote visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or call the Election Registration team on 01255 686575.